Silencing Democracy: Government's Suppression of Debate in Parliament

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the central government of curbing the voice of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, thereby undermining the core of India's democracy. The contention arose when Gandhi was stopped from referencing an article associated with former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that Gandhi raised valid national security questions grounded in Naravane's book, 'Four Stars of Destiny', which remains unpublished due to a government hold. Despite acknowledgement of its existence by General Naravane, the book's contents and its implications on the government's strategic decisions during the conflict are under scrutiny.

The chief minister pointed out that, in response to Gandhi's queries, the government not only halted Parliamentary proceedings for two days but also suspended eight opposition MPs. The alleged suppression raises suspicions and highlights a lack of transparent political leadership during the border tensions with China, according to Siddaramaiah.

