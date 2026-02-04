Left Menu

Return to Democracy: Manipur Welcomes New Government

Manipur's President's rule has been lifted as the state prepares for a new NDA-led government with Y Khemchand Singh as Chief Minister following ethnic violence that began in 2023. President Droupadi Murmu revoked the rule imposed after the BJP-led government resigned, facilitating a return to democratic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:00 IST
Return to Democracy: Manipur Welcomes New Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Manipur is set to transition out of President's rule with the swearing-in of Y Khemchand Singh as the new Chief Minister of the northeastern state. The move ends nearly a year under direct central rule.

President Droupadi Murmu issued a proclamation to revoke President's rule, which had been in place since February 2025. The original imposition followed the resignation of the BJP-led government amid ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The political change comes in the wake of escalating violence since May 2023, triggering suspensions within the state's legislative assembly. The latest development is seen as a crucial step towards restoring democratic governance in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Metropolis Healthcare Reveals Robust 36% Profit Hike in Q3

Metropolis Healthcare Reveals Robust 36% Profit Hike in Q3

 India
2
Pemex Achieves Debt Reduction Despite Economic Challenges

Pemex Achieves Debt Reduction Despite Economic Challenges

 Global
3
Uniting Manipur: Hope, Inclusiveness, and Faith Under New Leadership

Uniting Manipur: Hope, Inclusiveness, and Faith Under New Leadership

 India
4
Prostitution Racket Uncovered at Nagpur Hotel

Prostitution Racket Uncovered at Nagpur Hotel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026