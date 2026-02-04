Return to Democracy: Manipur Welcomes New Government

In a significant political development, Manipur is set to transition out of President's rule with the swearing-in of Y Khemchand Singh as the new Chief Minister of the northeastern state. The move ends nearly a year under direct central rule.

President Droupadi Murmu issued a proclamation to revoke President's rule, which had been in place since February 2025. The original imposition followed the resignation of the BJP-led government amid ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The political change comes in the wake of escalating violence since May 2023, triggering suspensions within the state's legislative assembly. The latest development is seen as a crucial step towards restoring democratic governance in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)