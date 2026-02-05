Ceasefire in Turmoil: Gaza Under Fire

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling have resulted in the deaths of 24 Palestinians, including seven children, as renewed violence challenges the four-month-old ceasefire in Gaza. Health officials reported that strikes hit various locations in the enclave, targeting supposed militant threats.

The Israeli military stated that the strikes were conducted in response to Palestinian militants attacking Israeli troops near the armistice line with Hamas. This escalation has further destabilized the fragile truce, with Hamas urging international intervention to restore ceasefire commitments.

Moreover, the reopening of the Rafah crossing faced delays due to alleged security issues. Despite Egypt's mediation efforts, challenges remain as the ceasefire provisionally allowed for free movement at the border. Meanwhile, wider discussions on Gaza's governance and militarization continue under the shadow of ongoing hostilities.

