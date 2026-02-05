South Korea's Currency Crunch Fueled by a Retail Investment Frenzy
South Korea faces challenges in stabilizing its currency due to retail investors' growing preference for U.S. stocks, which fuels dollar demand. The won's devaluation complicates plans for significant investments in U.S. industries. Despite tax incentives and other measures, South Korean investors continue to prioritize foreign equities.
South Korea's currency stabilization efforts are hitting a significant roadblock as retail investors, driven by an insatiable appetite for U.S. stocks, continue to fuel dollar demand. This trend has led the won to hit 17-year lows, complicating Seoul's ambitious $350 billion investment plans in American industries.
Despite government measures such as tax breaks for selling overseas stocks and reinvesting in domestic shares, retail investors remain unfazed. The local market's lackluster performance compared to Wall Street has driven many to continue purchasing U.S. equities, further undermining the won's value.
The persistence of this trend has authorities reconsidering their strategies. Concerns about further weakening of the won have sparked discussions on potential capital controls, but such measures would conflict with South Korea's goals to liberalize its currency regulations and elevate its status in global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
