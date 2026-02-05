Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that the ongoing conflict with Russia has resulted in the deaths of 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Speaking in an interview on France 2 TV, his comments highlighted the grave human cost of this ongoing war. The figure includes both professional soldiers and conscripts.

In addition to the 55,000 casualties, Zelenskiy noted a significant number of personnel are officially missing. This information sheds light on the challenging circumstances faced by Ukraine amidst the prolonged conflict.

The interview was broadcast with Zelenskiy's remarks translated into French, drawing international attention to the heavy toll borne by Ukrainian forces and the broader implications of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)