Left Menu

Ukrainian Battlefield Losses: The Human Cost of Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that 55,000 soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with additional individuals listed as missing. His remarks, translated into French, were aired on France 2 TV, underlining the human toll of the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:19 IST
Ukrainian Battlefield Losses: The Human Cost of Conflict
soldiers
  • Country:
  • France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that the ongoing conflict with Russia has resulted in the deaths of 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Speaking in an interview on France 2 TV, his comments highlighted the grave human cost of this ongoing war. The figure includes both professional soldiers and conscripts.

In addition to the 55,000 casualties, Zelenskiy noted a significant number of personnel are officially missing. This information sheds light on the challenging circumstances faced by Ukraine amidst the prolonged conflict.

The interview was broadcast with Zelenskiy's remarks translated into French, drawing international attention to the heavy toll borne by Ukrainian forces and the broader implications of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain's Stand Against Tech Titans: Social Media Ban for Youth

Spain's Stand Against Tech Titans: Social Media Ban for Youth

 Spain
2
ArcelorMittal Reports Turnaround with Strategic Moves and Renewables Push

ArcelorMittal Reports Turnaround with Strategic Moves and Renewables Push

 India
3
Ukraine's Bold January Strikes on Russian Missile Site

Ukraine's Bold January Strikes on Russian Missile Site

 Global
4
Cricket Rivalry Intensified: India Set to Face Pakistan Amidst Political Tensions

Cricket Rivalry Intensified: India Set to Face Pakistan Amidst Political Ten...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026