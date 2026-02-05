Left Menu

Alex Saab's Second Arrest: A Twist in US-Venezuelan Relations

Alex Saab, a former Venezuelan businessman with ties to President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in Venezuela in a US-Venezuelan operation. This follows his previous detention in 2020 and aligns with recent US collaboration with interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez. Saab, charged with a $350 million bribery scheme, denied the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:25 IST
In a significant development, Alex Saab, a former businessman with close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in Venezuela as part of a joint operation involving US and Venezuelan authorities. Saab's arrest marks a renewed phase of collaboration between the nations following his previous dramatic detention in Cape Verde in 2020.

The operation underscores a new level of cooperation under interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, who has facilitated the joint efforts by controlling Venezuela's law enforcement agencies. Additionally, Raul Gorrin, head of Venezuela's Globovision TV network, was also apprehended. US officials highlight Rodriguez's pivotal role in this evolving legal scenario.

Despite the gravity of the arrest, Venezuelan pro-government journalists have dismissed reports of Saab's detention, though the Venezuelan communications ministry has yet to respond to inquiries. Saab, previously charged with a $350 million bribery scheme, continues to deny wrongdoing and appeals the charges based on diplomatic immunity claims.

