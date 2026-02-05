Alex Saab's Second Arrest: A Twist in US-Venezuelan Relations

In a significant development, Alex Saab, a former businessman with close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in Venezuela as part of a joint operation involving US and Venezuelan authorities. Saab's arrest marks a renewed phase of collaboration between the nations following his previous dramatic detention in Cape Verde in 2020.

The operation underscores a new level of cooperation under interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, who has facilitated the joint efforts by controlling Venezuela's law enforcement agencies. Additionally, Raul Gorrin, head of Venezuela's Globovision TV network, was also apprehended. US officials highlight Rodriguez's pivotal role in this evolving legal scenario.

Despite the gravity of the arrest, Venezuelan pro-government journalists have dismissed reports of Saab's detention, though the Venezuelan communications ministry has yet to respond to inquiries. Saab, previously charged with a $350 million bribery scheme, continues to deny wrongdoing and appeals the charges based on diplomatic immunity claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)