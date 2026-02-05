Deadly Extremist Attacks Escalate in Nigeria's Kwara State

In a gruesome escalation of violence, armed extremists killed at least 162 people in Nigeria's Kwara State, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the area recently. The assaults targeted the villages of Woro and Nuku, and were confirmed by lawmaker Mohammed Omar Bio.

The attackers, identified as the Lakurawa group, are linked to the Islamic State and are suspected to have ties with the Boko Haram militant faction, according to security experts. Footage from local television revealed scenes of horror with bodies lying on the ground and houses aflame.

Nigeria is grappling with a complex security crisis involving multiple insurgent groups, including those affiliated with IS. Recent military operations have been intensified to combat these threats, as the nation faces increased international scrutiny and intervention in response to the growing violence.

