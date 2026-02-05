Judge Hellerstein Criticizes Trump's Legal Strategy in Hush Money Case
A federal judge questioned former President Donald Trump's attempt to shift his hush money case from state to federal court, citing strategic missteps by Trump's legal team. The judge noted the convoluted legal maneuvers post-conviction despite novel legal questions raised by the Supreme Court on presidential immunity.
In a heated courtroom exchange, Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein scrutinized former President Donald Trump's effort to transfer his hush money conviction case from state court to federal court, pointing out several strategic legal miscalculations by Trump's team.
Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity, Hellerstein insisted that the law applies equally to all, including former presidents. The judge chastised Trump's attorneys for delayed actions following his May 2024 conviction, suggesting their approach cost them federal court intervention.
The case pivots on Trump's 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels. As Judge Hellerstein deliberates on jurisdictional considerations, he underlined the importance of evaluating any evidence potentially linked to Trump's official acts as president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
