Left Menu

Judge Hellerstein Criticizes Trump's Legal Strategy in Hush Money Case

A federal judge questioned former President Donald Trump's attempt to shift his hush money case from state to federal court, citing strategic missteps by Trump's legal team. The judge noted the convoluted legal maneuvers post-conviction despite novel legal questions raised by the Supreme Court on presidential immunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-02-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 04:32 IST
Judge Hellerstein Criticizes Trump's Legal Strategy in Hush Money Case
judge

In a heated courtroom exchange, Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein scrutinized former President Donald Trump's effort to transfer his hush money conviction case from state court to federal court, pointing out several strategic legal miscalculations by Trump's team.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity, Hellerstein insisted that the law applies equally to all, including former presidents. The judge chastised Trump's attorneys for delayed actions following his May 2024 conviction, suggesting their approach cost them federal court intervention.

The case pivots on Trump's 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels. As Judge Hellerstein deliberates on jurisdictional considerations, he underlined the importance of evaluating any evidence potentially linked to Trump's official acts as president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Seeks to Modernize EU Customs Union Amid Renewed Talks

Turkey Seeks to Modernize EU Customs Union Amid Renewed Talks

 Global
2
To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla...

 India
3
Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Peace in Syria

Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Peace in Syria

 Turkey
4
BCCI case: Supreme Court considers that ex-president Anurag Thakur had then tendered unqualified apology.

BCCI case: Supreme Court considers that ex-president Anurag Thakur had then ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026