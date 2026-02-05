Judge Hellerstein Criticizes Trump's Legal Strategy in Hush Money Case

In a heated courtroom exchange, Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein scrutinized former President Donald Trump's effort to transfer his hush money conviction case from state court to federal court, pointing out several strategic legal miscalculations by Trump's team.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling about presidential immunity, Hellerstein insisted that the law applies equally to all, including former presidents. The judge chastised Trump's attorneys for delayed actions following his May 2024 conviction, suggesting their approach cost them federal court intervention.

The case pivots on Trump's 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels. As Judge Hellerstein deliberates on jurisdictional considerations, he underlined the importance of evaluating any evidence potentially linked to Trump's official acts as president.

