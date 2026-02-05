Former Professor Charged for Concealing Citizenship in Career Entry

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the crime branch in Jammu and Kashmir has filed charges against former assistant professor Afshan Shabir. The chargesheet was presented before the chief judicial magistrate in Srinagar, highlighting the concealment of her foreign nationality during her job application process.

Shabir, who was appointed in 2019 as an assistant professor at SKIMS Soura, was found to be ineligible for the position due to her UK nationality and status as an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder. The investigation revealed that Shabir falsely claimed to be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official documents seized during the investigation showed that Shabir had acquired British citizenship before securing the government position. Despite admitting to holding a British passport and an OCI card, she had already gained employment by misrepresenting her citizenship, leading to her termination in August 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)