Supreme Court Calls for Swift DGP Appointments, Sets Deadline for Telangana

The Supreme Court has taken significant action against the delays by various states in proposing candidates for the role of Director General of Police, a matter increasingly concerning the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The apex court empowered the UPSC to report such delays, particularly emphasizing the situation in Telangana, where the post has been vacated since 2017.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, backed the UPSC's discontent over the procrastination, urging adherence to the guidelines established in the landmark Prakash Singh case, which outlined procedural requirements for DGP appointments, including a two-year tenure.

With Telangana's DGP position notably in limbo since the last officer retired in 2017, the court has directed the UPSC to expedite the recommendation process, setting a new four-week timeline. This move aims to curtail the common practice by states of opting for interim appointments, bypassing the necessary permanent placements.

