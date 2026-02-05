Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Set for Historic Agreement

India and the United States are poised to sign a formal trade agreement in March. Following the sign-off, New Delhi plans to lower tariffs on American products. Both nations will jointly issue a statement soon, leading Washington to also decrease tariffs on Indian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:27 IST
India-US Trade Deal Set for Historic Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and the United States are on the verge of finalizing a landmark trade agreement expected to be signed in March. According to India's trade minister, once the legal documentation is completed, New Delhi will decrease tariffs on U.S. goods.

Both countries are preparing to release a joint statement within the next four to five days. Subsequently, Washington will reciprocally lower tariffs on Indian imports, trade minister Piyush Goyal elaborated.

The agreement signifies a significant step in India-U.S. trade relations, addressing tariff barriers that have been a longstanding issue between the two economic giants.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Anurag Thakur's Return to Cricket Administration

Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Anurag Thakur's Return to Cricket Admini...

 India
2
Tragedy in Indore: Allegations of Ragging Surface After Student's Death

Tragedy in Indore: Allegations of Ragging Surface After Student's Death

 India
3
Historic Prisoner Exchange Agreement Between U.S., Ukraine, and Russia

Historic Prisoner Exchange Agreement Between U.S., Ukraine, and Russia

 Global
4
Revamping the Judiciary: Government's Plans Underway

Revamping the Judiciary: Government's Plans Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026