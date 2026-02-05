India-US Trade Deal Set for Historic Agreement

India and the United States are on the verge of finalizing a landmark trade agreement expected to be signed in March. According to India's trade minister, once the legal documentation is completed, New Delhi will decrease tariffs on U.S. goods.

Both countries are preparing to release a joint statement within the next four to five days. Subsequently, Washington will reciprocally lower tariffs on Indian imports, trade minister Piyush Goyal elaborated.

The agreement signifies a significant step in India-U.S. trade relations, addressing tariff barriers that have been a longstanding issue between the two economic giants.