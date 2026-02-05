India-US Trade Deal Set for Historic Agreement
India and the United States are poised to sign a formal trade agreement in March. Following the sign-off, New Delhi plans to lower tariffs on American products. Both nations will jointly issue a statement soon, leading Washington to also decrease tariffs on Indian goods.
Both countries are preparing to release a joint statement within the next four to five days. Subsequently, Washington will reciprocally lower tariffs on Indian imports, trade minister Piyush Goyal elaborated.
The agreement signifies a significant step in India-U.S. trade relations, addressing tariff barriers that have been a longstanding issue between the two economic giants.
