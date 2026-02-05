Uniting for Change: Students Ignite Serbia's Transformation

Merima Avdic led a transformative march to Novi Sad, igniting fireworks of change in Serbia's political landscape. With a Serbian flag in hand, she represented thousands calling for an end to corruption in response to a deadly infrastructure collapse.

Beginning in the Sandzak region, Avdic, from the Bosniak Muslim minority, connected with citizens across Serbia, fostering unity among diverse ethnic and age groups. Her journey highlighted the drive for reform and inclusivity, with the symbolic gesture of carrying a gifted flag into Novi Sad.

The protests have united Serbians, showcased at the State University of Novi Pazar, transcending prejudice and pushing for national acceptance. Student-led demonstrations have created a ripple effect, marking a milestone in Serbia's ongoing evolution toward unity and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)