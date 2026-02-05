Former Agricultural Officer Arrested in Corruption Case After Years on the Run

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended former Agricultural Officer Venkiteswara Babu in Bengaluru, where he had been hiding from the law. Babu was implicated in a corruption case dating back to 2006, involving misappropriation of funds meant for farmers affected by natural calamities.

In 2016, Babu was found guilty by the Thrissur Vigilance Court and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 10,000 fine. Despite challenging the verdict in the High Court and losing, Babu disappeared instead of surrendering to serve his sentence.

Acting on crucial information, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau traced Babu to Bengaluru, leading to his arrest. He was last residing in Coimbatore before his capture and will be presented before the Thrissur Vigilance Court, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)