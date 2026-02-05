Left Menu

Mizoram Cabinet Stands Firm Against Border Fencing Plan

The Mizoram Cabinet has reiterated its opposition to the Indian government's plan to erect a fence along the Indo-Myanmar border. They cite concerns over ethnic separation, despite lacking legal power to block the move. Civil society organizations also oppose the proposed fencing.

The Mizoram Cabinet has firmly voiced its opposition to the central government's plan to construct a fence along the Indo-Myanmar border, an official stated. This stance, reaffirmed at a meeting led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, emphasizes the state government's original position despite lacking authority to intervene.

This reaffirmation follows a unanimous resolution by the Mizoram Assembly last year, opposing the border fence proposal and the removal of the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar. Notably, pressure from civil society, including influential organizations like the Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Zo Reunification Organisation, spurred this stance, warning of adverse impacts on ethnic Mizo communities.

The Central Young Mizo Association also expressed opposition during a recent meeting with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The border region's ethnic ties are significant, with six Mizoram districts adjacent to Myanmar's Chin state, home to many displaced by the 2021 military coup, now sheltered in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

