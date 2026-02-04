New Leadership in Manipur Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Tensions

In a bid to restore order in Manipur, Y Khemchand Singh has been appointed as the state's new Chief Minister. His appointment comes a year after the resignation of N Biren Singh, under whose tenure ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted violently.

The conflict began in May 2023, spurred by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. As violence escalated, President's Rule was imposed in February 2025 following Biren Singh's resignation, setting the stage for a temporary political vacuum.

Efforts to stabilize the state have included operations against armed groups, resulting in over 1000 arrests. The BJP faced internal and external pressures in selecting a new leader, culminating in Y Khemchand Singh's appointment as the Manipur state assembly nears its full return to local governance.