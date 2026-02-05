Left Menu

Diplomatic Leap: Progress in Ukraine Peace Negotiations

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced progress in Ukraine peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. This comes after ongoing European interference and years of conflict. The negotiation efforts seek to repair U.S.-Russia relations, with influential figures like Scott Bessent and Jared Kushner participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:57 IST
Optimism is surfacing in the Ukrainian peace negotiations as Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's envoy, highlights progress amid upcoming multilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. Three nations—Russia, Ukraine, and the United States—are preparing for critical discussions set against the backdrop of persistent European intervention attempts.

The conflict, sparked by Russia's invasion in February 2022, marks the most lethal European confrontation since World War Two. Dmitriev has been pivotal in the U.S.-mediated dialogue, criticizing European 'warmongers' for meddling but remains hopeful about ongoing efforts.

A major development surfaced with active initiatives to mend U.S.-Russia relations, encapsulating a working group's endeavors on the economy, with prominent figures like U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Steven Witkoff, and Jared Kushner involved in prior significant meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

