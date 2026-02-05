Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: Progress in Peace Talks Amidst Lingering Challenges

Ukraine and Russia engage in U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, aiming to resolve Europe's most destructive post-WWII conflict. Although described as productive, key issues remain unresolved, including territorial disputes in the Donetsk region and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The second day of US-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia commenced in Abu Dhabi, marking continued efforts to resolve Europe's most severe conflict since World War II. Both parties reported meaningful progress, focusing on practical solutions to pressing issues, including territorial control and nuclear plant administration.

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev noted advancements in talks, despite reported interference from European countries. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration remains committed to facilitating a compromise between the conflicting sides, although significant differences persist regarding control of the eastern Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Discussions remain tense, with Moscow demanding territorial concessions from Kyiv, which staunchly refuses to forfeit any land or military positions. The geopolitical stakes are high, as Russia continues to occupy 20% of Ukraine's national territory, maintaining control over strategically crucial areas despite international pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

