Mystery Blaze Claims Unidentified Life in Kozhikode

A man was found dead after a fire erupted in a Kozhikode building. The deceased's identity is unknown as the body was severely burnt. Police and forensic teams are investigating the fire's cause. The ground-floor room, rented but not traceable to any tenant, was completely gutted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode on Thursday as a man was found dead after a fire ravaged a ground-floor room of a building. The identity of the deceased remains a mystery due to the severity of the burns.

The fire was first spotted by morning walkers near Azhachavattom Government Higher Secondary School around 6.30 am. Fire and Rescue Services responded swiftly, arriving within 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Safreena Abid.

Investigations are ongoing as police and forensic experts work to determine the fire's cause. A parked scooter, believed to belong to the room's tenant, is under scrutiny. The tenant, employed at a local furniture firm, is unconfirmed as the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

