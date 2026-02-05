Mystery Blaze Claims Unidentified Life in Kozhikode

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode on Thursday as a man was found dead after a fire ravaged a ground-floor room of a building. The identity of the deceased remains a mystery due to the severity of the burns.

The fire was first spotted by morning walkers near Azhachavattom Government Higher Secondary School around 6.30 am. Fire and Rescue Services responded swiftly, arriving within 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Safreena Abid.

Investigations are ongoing as police and forensic experts work to determine the fire's cause. A parked scooter, believed to belong to the room's tenant, is under scrutiny. The tenant, employed at a local furniture firm, is unconfirmed as the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)