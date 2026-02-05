Centre withdraws wheat stock limit order as supply remains strong ahead of festive season

The Central Government has withdrawn the wheat stock limit order issued in May 2025, citing comfortable domestic supply levels, rising acreage and a continued decline in wheat prices, as part of its efforts to ensure adequate availability of the staple grain ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The decision forms part of ongoing price monitoring and supply management measures to maintain stability in food markets and safeguard consumer interests.

Stock limit order withdrawn nationwide

The Department of Food and Public Distribution confirmed that the wheat stock limit order dated 27 May 2025 has now been withdrawn.

The order, titled The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025, had applied across all States and Union Territories.

The withdrawal signals the government’s assessment that wheat availability in the country remains sufficient and that restrictive stock limits are no longer necessary at this stage.

Mandatory weekly stock disclosure continues

Despite the removal of the stock limit order, the government has reiterated that all wheat stocking entities must continue to declare their stock holdings.

Private traders and other entities are required to submit stock declarations every Friday through the official food stock portal:

https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in

This measure will allow authorities to maintain transparency, monitor market behaviour and prevent hoarding.

Private wheat stocks significantly higher year-on-year

According to stock declarations submitted on the DFPD portal for the 2025–26 marketing year, wheat availability with private entities is substantially higher compared to the same period last year.

Total reported private wheat stocks currently stand at approximately:

81 lakh metric tonnes (LMT)

Around 30 LMT higher than last year

This increase indicates a strong supply position and reduced risk of shortages.

Wheat prices show declining trend

Price data from the Department of Consumer Affairs shows that wheat prices, particularly in the wholesale market, have been easing.

Wholesale wheat prices have declined from:

Rs. 2970.10 per quintal last yearto

Rs. 2852.30 per quintal at present

The decline reflects subdued demand and excess supply conditions in domestic markets.

Wheat acreage rises beyond normal rabi area

The government also highlighted a notable increase in wheat cultivation during the current rabi season.

Wheat acreage has expanded to:

334.17 lakh hectares this yearcompared to

328.04 lakh hectares last year

The acreage has exceeded the normal expected rabi area, reflecting continued farmer preference for wheat cultivation, supported by assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement.

The higher sowing area signals the likelihood of another robust harvest in the coming months.

Adequate wheat available for welfare schemes and interventions

The Department assured that sufficient wheat stocks are available to meet requirements under:

Public Distribution System (PDS)

Other welfare schemes

Potential future market interventions

The Department of Food and Public Distribution said it will continue to maintain close watch over wheat prices and stock positions to ensure easy availability across the country.