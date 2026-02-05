Defence Secretary lauds Army Eye Camp restoring vision to 200+ beneficiaries in Kutch

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, visited a major Surgical Eye Camp at Military Hospital, Bhuj, organised in collaboration with Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

Held under the aegis of Southern Command, the three-day outreach camp, conducted from 03 to 05 February 2026, successfully restored vision to over 200 veterans, their dependents and civilians from the remote Kutch region.

Expanding healthcare access in border villages

The camp was aimed at reaching a population of nearly 3,000 residents across Kutch district, with beneficiaries drawn from more than 120 villages in Bhuj Taluka.

Special focus was placed on underserved and remote border communities, including villages such as Lakhpat, Narayan Sarovar and Dayapar, where access to specialised ophthalmic care remains limited.

Advanced surgical care under field conditions

Surgeries were conducted using state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment and premium intraocular lenses, ensuring the highest clinical standards of safety and effectiveness.

The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s ability to deliver specialised healthcare services even in challenging field and border environments.

Defence Secretary praises veterans welfare and civil cooperation

During the visit, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commended the camp as a strong example of the Army’s enduring commitment to veterans’ welfare and its role in strengthening military–civil cooperation.

He noted that such outreach programmes significantly improve the quality of life for beneficiaries living in remote areas.

Felicitation of medical team for exemplary service

In recognition of exceptional contribution, the Defence Secretary felicitated Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Consultant and Head of Department (Ophthalmology), along with the surgical eye team from Army Hospital (R&R), for delivering high-quality ophthalmic care under demanding conditions.

He also visited patients in post-operative wards, enquired about their recovery, and personally distributed medicines and spectacles to several beneficiaries.

Commitment to inclusive healthcare outreach

The Bhuj Surgical Eye Camp stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s continued efforts to extend advanced medical care beyond military establishments, supporting both veterans and civilian communities in border and rural regions.