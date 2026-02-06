Tragedy in the Skies: Arizona Helicopter Crash Amid Gunfight

In a tragic turn of events, an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crashed during a gun battle in Flagstaff, killing the pilot and a trooper. The officers were responding to a situation involving a suspect who fired on police from multiple rooftops over almost two hours, authorities reported on Thursday.

The confrontation unfolded after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call on Wednesday evening. The suspect, armed with a semiautomatic long rifle, engaged in a shootout with officers while moving across residential roofs. The suspect was eventually apprehended around 10:20 pm, coinciding with the helicopter's crash while providing aerial support.

The deceased trooper and pilot, a former Marine, had recently joined the Department. Their deaths have deeply impacted the Arizona law enforcement community, underscored by statements from officials and residents who witnessed the chaotic night marked by gunfire and the subsequent crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)