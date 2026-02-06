Left Menu

Norwegian Skier Fredrik Moeller's Olympic Hopes Derailed

Norwegian skier Fredrik Moeller, a gold medalist in the super-G at the 2024 World Cup, sustained a shoulder injury during a downhill training run on the Stelvio slope. While his Olympic participation is uncertain, there remains a slight chance he could compete in the super-G event.

Updated: 06-02-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:11 IST
Norwegian ski star Fredrik Moeller has suffered a significant setback following a crash in the first men's downhill ski training run on the Stelvio slope.

The 25-year-old, who previously claimed gold in the super-G at the 2024 World Cup in Bormio, Italy, was airlifted to a hospital after dislocating his left shoulder. Despite the injury, Moeller has returned to his hotel.

Norwegian team spokesperson has confirmed that Moeller will miss the upcoming training runs and races. However, fellow teammate Adrian Smiseth Sejersted hinted at a slim possibility of Moeller competing in the super-G event if he manages with his current condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

