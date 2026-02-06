U.S. Approves Major Sale of Scanning Systems to Iraq

The U.S. State Department has given its approval for the sale of logistical services related to VACIS XPL passenger vehicle scanning systems to Iraq. This transaction is valued at an estimated $90 million, according to a statement issued by the Pentagon on Thursday.

Leidos, a prominent U.S. defense, aviation, and information technology company, has been identified as the primary contractor for this deal. The approval underscores the ongoing military and security collaboration between the United States and Iraq.

The VACIS XPL systems play a critical role in enhancing vehicle security, making this a significant acquisition for Iraq as it seeks to bolster its capabilities in monitoring and securing borders and transportation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)