Left Menu

U.S. Approves Major Sale of Scanning Systems to Iraq

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of logistical services for VACIS XPL passenger vehicle scanning systems to Iraq. The estimated value of the sale is $90 million, with Leidos named as the principal contractor. This deal highlights ongoing military and security cooperation between the U.S. and Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 01:46 IST
U.S. Approves Major Sale of Scanning Systems to Iraq

The U.S. State Department has given its approval for the sale of logistical services related to VACIS XPL passenger vehicle scanning systems to Iraq. This transaction is valued at an estimated $90 million, according to a statement issued by the Pentagon on Thursday.

Leidos, a prominent U.S. defense, aviation, and information technology company, has been identified as the primary contractor for this deal. The approval underscores the ongoing military and security collaboration between the United States and Iraq.

The VACIS XPL systems play a critical role in enhancing vehicle security, making this a significant acquisition for Iraq as it seeks to bolster its capabilities in monitoring and securing borders and transportation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
2
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
3
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
4
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026