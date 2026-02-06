U.S. Approves Major Sale of Scanning Systems to Iraq
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of logistical services for VACIS XPL passenger vehicle scanning systems to Iraq. The estimated value of the sale is $90 million, with Leidos named as the principal contractor. This deal highlights ongoing military and security cooperation between the U.S. and Iraq.
Leidos, a prominent U.S. defense, aviation, and information technology company, has been identified as the primary contractor for this deal. The approval underscores the ongoing military and security collaboration between the United States and Iraq.
The VACIS XPL systems play a critical role in enhancing vehicle security, making this a significant acquisition for Iraq as it seeks to bolster its capabilities in monitoring and securing borders and transportation networks.
