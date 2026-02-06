Georgia (US), Feb 6 — The Conversation reported on the implications of federal immigration agents killing Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last January 2026. Despite Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labeling the incidents as 'domestic terrorism,' such conclusions should not be drawn before a thorough investigation.

The term 'domestic terrorism' demands caution and a clear assessment of intent, which distinguishes terrorism from other forms of violence. Premature conclusions can lead to institutional validation pressure and erode public trust in official narratives. Proper inquiry requires objective analysis rather than politically driven assertions.

The incorrect use of the 'domestic terrorism' label risks turning it into a political tool rather than a precise term. Officials must ensure they have evidence of coercive intent before using such terms, or else they risk invalidating the integrity of future assessments.