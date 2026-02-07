Left Menu

The Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Political Allegations and Investigations

The SIT is interrogating UDF convener Adoor Prakash in the Sabarimala gold loss case. Allegations link him to Unnikrishnan Potty, a prime accused. The case involves gold lost from Sabarimala's shrine. The investigation has led to 12 arrests, including notable CPI(M) affiliates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into the Sabarimala gold loss cases by interrogating UDF convener and Congress MP Adoor Prakash. According to sources, Prakash visited the Crime Branch office following a notice issued in connection to the case.

Prakash's interrogation follows allegations after a photograph emerged of him with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Prakash claims no involvement in the case, arguing his acquaintance with Potty is purely incidental as Potty is a constituent, known Ayyappa devotee, and event organizer.

The SIT's investigation, prompted by Kerala High Court directions, is looking into missing gold from the Sabarimala shrine's Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum sanctorum doorframes. So far, 12 people, including former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents linked to CPI(M), have been arrested. Potty, granted statutory bail, is under further interrogation to verify financial dealings and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

