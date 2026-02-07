The Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Political Allegations and Investigations

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into the Sabarimala gold loss cases by interrogating UDF convener and Congress MP Adoor Prakash. According to sources, Prakash visited the Crime Branch office following a notice issued in connection to the case.

Prakash's interrogation follows allegations after a photograph emerged of him with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Prakash claims no involvement in the case, arguing his acquaintance with Potty is purely incidental as Potty is a constituent, known Ayyappa devotee, and event organizer.

The SIT's investigation, prompted by Kerala High Court directions, is looking into missing gold from the Sabarimala shrine's Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum sanctorum doorframes. So far, 12 people, including former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents linked to CPI(M), have been arrested. Potty, granted statutory bail, is under further interrogation to verify financial dealings and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)