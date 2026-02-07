Left Menu

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Illegal Mining Explosion Claims 25 Lives

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills claimed 25 lives, sparking search and rescue operations. Two people were arrested, while Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma vowed strict action against illegal mining activities. Authorities are intensifying enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal coal mining operation in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills was the site of a deadly explosion, resulting in 25 fatalities. Search and rescue operations commenced immediately as authorities worked to locate missing individuals.

The disaster, which occurred in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, prompted a forceful response. A suo motu FIR was filed under various legal provisions, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance on illegal coal mining, pledging strict measures against the perpetrators.

Justice (retired) BP Katakey, tasked with overseeing mining compliance, verified large-scale illegal mining activities in the region during a site visit. The administration has been ordered to increase enforcement and establish accountability to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

