Tragedy in Meghalaya: Illegal Mining Explosion Claims 25 Lives

An illegal coal mining operation in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills was the site of a deadly explosion, resulting in 25 fatalities. Search and rescue operations commenced immediately as authorities worked to locate missing individuals.

The disaster, which occurred in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, prompted a forceful response. A suo motu FIR was filed under various legal provisions, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance on illegal coal mining, pledging strict measures against the perpetrators.

Justice (retired) BP Katakey, tasked with overseeing mining compliance, verified large-scale illegal mining activities in the region during a site visit. The administration has been ordered to increase enforcement and establish accountability to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)