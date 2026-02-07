Biker's Tragic Death Sparks Legal Action in Delhi Pit Incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Janakpuri as a biker named Kamal Dhyani died after falling into a pit left exposed by the Delhi Jal Board. Kamal, a 25-year-old bank employee, was on his way home when he fell into the 15-foot-deep excavation site designated for sewer work.

Authorities have arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, criticizing his negligence after he failed to respond promptly to warnings about the accident. It was revealed that hours before taking action, Prajapati was informed by security personnel and a junior staff member about the lurking danger at the site.

The Delhi government has initiated a probe following the registration of an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, Kamal's grieving family is adamant about DJB's accountability, suspecting foul play. Investigations are ongoing as officials look to enforce stringent legal repercussions.

