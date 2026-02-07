Left Menu

Biker's Tragic Death Sparks Legal Action in Delhi Pit Incident

A 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri. Sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was arrested for negligence after failing to act upon being informed of the accident. Investigations continue amid allegations of the DJB's negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:16 IST
Biker's Tragic Death Sparks Legal Action in Delhi Pit Incident
biker
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Janakpuri as a biker named Kamal Dhyani died after falling into a pit left exposed by the Delhi Jal Board. Kamal, a 25-year-old bank employee, was on his way home when he fell into the 15-foot-deep excavation site designated for sewer work.

Authorities have arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, criticizing his negligence after he failed to respond promptly to warnings about the accident. It was revealed that hours before taking action, Prajapati was informed by security personnel and a junior staff member about the lurking danger at the site.

The Delhi government has initiated a probe following the registration of an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, Kamal's grieving family is adamant about DJB's accountability, suspecting foul play. Investigations are ongoing as officials look to enforce stringent legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became prime minister: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became prime minister: ...

 Global
2
Jorge Martin Eyes Thailand Return Amid Contract Uncertainty

Jorge Martin Eyes Thailand Return Amid Contract Uncertainty

 Global
3
Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

 India
4
Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

 Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026