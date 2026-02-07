Left Menu

Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of Minor in Thane

A court in Thane sentenced a 29-year-old man to three years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2022. The conviction was based on the victim's testimony. The man was acquitted of more severe rape charges due to insufficient medical evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:44 IST
Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of Minor in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thane has convicted a 29-year-old man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl, sentencing him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court relied heavily on the victim's testimony, underscoring the 'intent' to commit a serious sexual act.

The accused, Imran Munnu Shaikh, was charged under various sections of the now-repealed Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was acquitted of more severe rape charges due to a lack of medical findings, which did not corroborate the act of penetrative sexual assault.

Judge N K Karande's order highlighted that the testimony of a victim in sexual offence cases does not always require corroboration. The judgement emphasized that a victim's evidence should not be equated to that of an accomplice, as the evidence does not need material corroboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

 India
2
Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

 Malaysia
3
Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum Research

Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum R...

 India
4
Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026