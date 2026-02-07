Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of Minor in Thane

A court in Thane has convicted a 29-year-old man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl, sentencing him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court relied heavily on the victim's testimony, underscoring the 'intent' to commit a serious sexual act.

The accused, Imran Munnu Shaikh, was charged under various sections of the now-repealed Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was acquitted of more severe rape charges due to a lack of medical findings, which did not corroborate the act of penetrative sexual assault.

Judge N K Karande's order highlighted that the testimony of a victim in sexual offence cases does not always require corroboration. The judgement emphasized that a victim's evidence should not be equated to that of an accomplice, as the evidence does not need material corroboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)