Bijnor's Fake IB Officer Nabbed: A Tale of Deception and Extortion

The Bijnor district witnessed a dramatic arrest as the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force apprehended a man accused of impersonating a deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The suspect, Manoj Chauhan, had been allegedly deceiving and intimidating people by posing as a high-ranking official.

Authorities revealed that the accused, a resident of Trilok Wala, run a pharmacy under his wife's name and used a fabricated identity to extort money, promising governmental favors. His actions came to light following a complaint, leading to an arrest in Dhampur.

The arrest unveiled a series of activities where Chauhan engaged with local officials under the guise of an IB deputy director. A case has been lodged at the Dhampur police station under various relevant sections, continuing the investigation into his fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)