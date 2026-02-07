Left Menu

Bijnor's Fake IB Officer Nabbed: A Tale of Deception and Extortion

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force arrested Manoj Chauhan in Bijnor for impersonating an IB deputy director. Chauhan allegedly used a fake identity to extort money and intimidate local officials. He is accused of running a pharmacy in his wife's name while deceiving his community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:19 IST
The Bijnor district witnessed a dramatic arrest as the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force apprehended a man accused of impersonating a deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The suspect, Manoj Chauhan, had been allegedly deceiving and intimidating people by posing as a high-ranking official.

Authorities revealed that the accused, a resident of Trilok Wala, run a pharmacy under his wife's name and used a fabricated identity to extort money, promising governmental favors. His actions came to light following a complaint, leading to an arrest in Dhampur.

The arrest unveiled a series of activities where Chauhan engaged with local officials under the guise of an IB deputy director. A case has been lodged at the Dhampur police station under various relevant sections, continuing the investigation into his fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

