Left Menu

Honeymoon Plans Thwarted: Fugitive Nabbed in Maharashtra

Akshay Kadam, accused of assault and vandalism, was arrested in Maharashtra while on his honeymoon. His alleged crime included attacking hotel staff and damaging property linked to BJP's Diwakar Singh. Despite two arrests, Akshay evaded capture until a tip-off led to his apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:13 IST
Honeymoon Plans Thwarted: Fugitive Nabbed in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Akshay Kadam, wanted for his alleged involvement in an assault and vandalism case at a hotel, was arrested in Maharashtra while on his honeymoon with his new wife. The hotel is owned by BJP leader Diwakar Singh.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, Akshay, along with his associates, had assaulted the hotel staff and damaged property at Nagaria Mod under the jurisdiction of Tilhar police station on December 19. Despite active pursuit, Kadam eluded authorities until a tip-off led police to Maharashtra.

A viral wedding banquet video featuring Akshay, where his nuptials were held, hinted at his whereabouts. Upon tracing his location, police arrested him just as he was leaving for his honeymoon. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was earlier announced to those who could facilitate his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

 India
2
Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

 Global
3
Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

 India
4
Stabbing Rampage at Russian University Leaves Six Injured

Stabbing Rampage at Russian University Leaves Six Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026