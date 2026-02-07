Honeymoon Plans Thwarted: Fugitive Nabbed in Maharashtra

In a dramatic turn of events, Akshay Kadam, wanted for his alleged involvement in an assault and vandalism case at a hotel, was arrested in Maharashtra while on his honeymoon with his new wife. The hotel is owned by BJP leader Diwakar Singh.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, Akshay, along with his associates, had assaulted the hotel staff and damaged property at Nagaria Mod under the jurisdiction of Tilhar police station on December 19. Despite active pursuit, Kadam eluded authorities until a tip-off led police to Maharashtra.

A viral wedding banquet video featuring Akshay, where his nuptials were held, hinted at his whereabouts. Upon tracing his location, police arrested him just as he was leaving for his honeymoon. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was earlier announced to those who could facilitate his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)