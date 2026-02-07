Frontier Nagaland: A New Dawn for Eastern Tribes
The signing of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority agreement marks an important milestone for the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) in their quest for autonomy. This new administrative body aims to address the demands of eastern Nagaland's tribes, fostering unity and progress in the region.
- Country:
- India
Eastern Nagaland witnessed a historic moment with the signing of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) agreement. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) described it as the first step towards their ultimate goal of statehood.
The central government, Nagaland state government, and ENPO reached a consensus, formalizing the FNTA framework, an outcome of ENPO's persistent demand for a separate administrative entity since 2010. While not achieving full statehood, this agreement signals a significant move towards autonomy for the region's six eastern districts.
ENPO president A Chingmak Chang emphasized the need for the tribes to unite for effective governance and development. He acknowledged the government's proposal as a step aligned with the aspirations of eastern Nagaland's citizens. The newly formed FNTA will manage 46 subjects, ensuring a degree of self-governance, while remaining part of the state of Nagaland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ladakh on the Brink: Statehood Discussions and Tourism Revival
UN Warns Israeli Operations and Settlement Expansion Threaten Palestinian Statehood
Opposition Leader Criticizes Statehood Restoration Delays
Call for Statehood Sparks Debate in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Jammu and Kashmir NC Stages Dharna for Statehood