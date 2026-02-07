Frontier Nagaland: A New Dawn for Eastern Tribes

Eastern Nagaland witnessed a historic moment with the signing of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) agreement. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) described it as the first step towards their ultimate goal of statehood.

The central government, Nagaland state government, and ENPO reached a consensus, formalizing the FNTA framework, an outcome of ENPO's persistent demand for a separate administrative entity since 2010. While not achieving full statehood, this agreement signals a significant move towards autonomy for the region's six eastern districts.

ENPO president A Chingmak Chang emphasized the need for the tribes to unite for effective governance and development. He acknowledged the government's proposal as a step aligned with the aspirations of eastern Nagaland's citizens. The newly formed FNTA will manage 46 subjects, ensuring a degree of self-governance, while remaining part of the state of Nagaland.

