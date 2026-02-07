Acquittal of BJP MLC in Model Code Violation Case Raises Questions

A court dedicated to hearing cases involving members of parliament and legislative assemblies has acquitted BJP MLC Shailendra Pratap Singh and two associates in a high-profile case dating back to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The case centered on allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct by organizing a feast for over 50 individuals at the Rajarshi Tandon Educational Institution, purportedly to influence voters without official permission. A flying squad led by in-charge Gajendra Kumar Singh had initially filed an FIR.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the MP-MLA court, Shubham Verma, passed the acquittal order, citing insufficient evidence. The defense highlighted discrepancies in witness testimonies, which significantly undermined the prosecution's case according to defense counsel Madan Pratap Singh.

