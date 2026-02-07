PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur Celebrates Indian Diaspora, Announces UPI Link and Thiruvalluvar Centre in Malaysia

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed a vibrant community programme in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, highlighting the deep cultural bonds between the two nations, announcing new people-centric initiatives, and reaffirming India–Malaysia’s growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Welcomed warmly by members of the Indian-origin community, the Prime Minister said the affection in the gathering reflected the “beautiful diversity of shared culture” between India and Malaysia.

He expressed special gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who joined the celebrations and personally welcomed him at the airport.

“These special gestures reflect Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s love and respect for India and for the people present,” Shri Modi said.

Record Cultural Performance Showcases Shared Heritage

The Prime Minister lauded a record-setting cultural performance featuring more than 800 dancers performing in perfect harmony, calling it a moment that would be remembered for years.

He congratulated all performers and noted his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, even before he assumed office.

Shri Modi commended Anwar Ibrahim’s reform-oriented leadership, intellectual stature, and his able chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

First Foreign Visit of 2026 During Festive Season

Recalling that he could not visit Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit last year, Shri Modi said he had promised to come soon and was happy to fulfil that commitment.

Marking this as his first foreign visit in 2026, he extended festive greetings to the community on occasions such as Sankranti, Pongal, Thaipusam, and the upcoming Shivaratri, Ramzan and Hari Raya.

Indian-Origin Community: A Living Bridge Between Nations

Shri Modi noted that Malaysia hosts the world’s second-largest Indian-origin community, calling them a “living bridge” connecting Indian and Malaysian hearts.

He highlighted shared traditions and flavours, drawing parallels between:

Roti Canai and Malabar Parotta

Coconut and spices familiar in both Kochi and Kuala Lumpur

Teh Tarik enjoyed across cultures

The Prime Minister also remarked on the popularity of Indian films and music in Malaysia, adding warmly that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is known to enjoy Tamil songs of the legendary MGR.

Tribute to Diaspora’s Historic Contributions

The Prime Minister recalled the support extended by the Malaysian Indian community during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, expressing heartfelt gratitude.

He also honoured the sacrifices of diaspora ancestors who contributed to India’s freedom struggle, including those who joined Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army despite never having seen India.

He noted that the Indian Cultural Centre in Malaysia has been renamed in Netaji’s honour and saluted the work of the Netaji Service Centre and Netaji Welfare Foundation.

Tamil Heritage Celebrated, Thiruvalluvar Centre Announced

Shri Modi praised the community’s preservation of traditions over centuries, noting that over 500 schools in Malaysia teach Indian languages.

He highlighted the influence of saints such as Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda, and compared Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves with those at Palani.

Calling Tamil “India’s gift to the world,” Shri Modi underscored the global richness of Tamil literature and culture.

He announced that India will now establish a Thiruvalluvar Centre in Malaysia, building on the existing Thiruvalluvar Chair at the University of Malaya, to further strengthen shared heritage.

India–Malaysia Relations Reach New Heights Under IMPACT Vision

The Prime Minister said bilateral ties have been scaling new heights each year, recalling that during Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to New Delhi in 2024, relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said the guiding word of the partnership is IMPACT — India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation — reflecting the speed, ambition and people-centric benefits of cooperation.

Digital and Economic Collaboration Expands, UPI Coming Soon

Shri Modi highlighted India’s growing business presence in Malaysia, noting:

India’s role in Malaysia’s first and Asia’s largest insulin manufacturing facility

Over 100 Indian IT companies operating in Malaysia, generating thousands of jobs

The Malaysia-India Digital Council paving pathways for digital collaboration

He announced that India’s UPI system will soon be introduced in Malaysia, marking a major step in fintech connectivity.

India’s Transformation: Growth, Startups, Infrastructure and Clean Energy

Shri Modi spoke of India’s rapid transformation over the past decade:

India rising from the 11th largest economy to nearing the Top 3

Make in India making India the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer

Defence exports increasing nearly 30 times since 2014

India becoming the world’s third-largest startup hub

UPI accounting for nearly half of global real-time digital transactions

Solar energy capacity growing nearly 40 times in a decade

He said India is now seen not just as a market, but as a trusted hub for investment and trade, with major trade agreements across the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the USA.

Stronger Diaspora Support: OCI Expansion and Scholarships

Reaffirming India’s commitment to its diaspora, Shri Modi highlighted the historic decision to extend OCI card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the 6th generation.

He also announced:

Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students to study in India

Continued support through the Indian Scholarships Trust Fund

Expansion of the Know India Program

A soon-to-be-opened new Consulate of India in Malaysia

Diaspora Key Partner in Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said India’s 1.4 billion citizens aim to build a developed nation by 2047, and the Pravasi Bharatiya community remains a valuable partner in this journey.

“Whether born in Kuala Lumpur or Kolkata, India lives in the hearts of the diaspora,” Shri Modi said, adding that the community will help realise the vision of prosperous Malaysia and Viksit Bharat.