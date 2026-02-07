Tragedy at Kottoor: Mahout's Death Sparks Inquiry

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is demanding accountability following the death of a mahout at the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre. The commission has requested a detailed report on compensation efforts and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents.

Vishnu, the 27-year-old mahout, tragically drowned after being struck by an elephant during its bath at the Neyyar Dam. The SHRC's intervention follows news reports highlighting the incident and its aftermath.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chair of the SHRC, has insisted that findings from the conservator of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park, where the centre is situated, be submitted within a month. A representative must present the findings at a scheduled review on March 24.

