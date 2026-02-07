Left Menu

Tragedy at Kottoor: Mahout's Death Sparks Inquiry

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission is investigating compensation measures for the family of a mahout killed by an elephant at Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre. The incident, which occurred during the bathing of an elephant, is under scrutiny to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:17 IST
Tragedy at Kottoor: Mahout's Death Sparks Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is demanding accountability following the death of a mahout at the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre. The commission has requested a detailed report on compensation efforts and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents.

Vishnu, the 27-year-old mahout, tragically drowned after being struck by an elephant during its bath at the Neyyar Dam. The SHRC's intervention follows news reports highlighting the incident and its aftermath.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chair of the SHRC, has insisted that findings from the conservator of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park, where the centre is situated, be submitted within a month. A representative must present the findings at a scheduled review on March 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 India
2
Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

 Israel
3
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India
4
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026