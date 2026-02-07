SIT and Community Rally to Locate 10 Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand
A special investigation team has been set up to find 10 tribal children missing from Koderma, Jharkhand. Authorities have offered a reward for information on their whereabouts. Efforts include circulating photos and analyzing CCTV footage. The children disappeared after attending an event in Parsabad.
A special investigation team (SIT) has been mobilized to locate 10 tribal children who vanished from a hamlet in Jharkhand's Koderma district, a senior police officer disclosed on Saturday.
In a bid to gain leads, Koderma Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information regarding the children's whereabouts, according to SP Anudeep Singh.
DSP Rati Bhan Singh, leading the SIT, revealed that the children aged between 5 and 14, are being pursued vigorously. Investigation measures include circulating their pictures and analyzing CCTV footage from Parsabad, where the children last attended a shraddh ceremony.
