SIT and Community Rally to Locate 10 Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

A special investigation team (SIT) has been mobilized to locate 10 tribal children who vanished from a hamlet in Jharkhand's Koderma district, a senior police officer disclosed on Saturday.

In a bid to gain leads, Koderma Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information regarding the children's whereabouts, according to SP Anudeep Singh.

DSP Rati Bhan Singh, leading the SIT, revealed that the children aged between 5 and 14, are being pursued vigorously. Investigation measures include circulating their pictures and analyzing CCTV footage from Parsabad, where the children last attended a shraddh ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)