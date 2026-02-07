Daring Arrest: Vigilant Maharashtra Police Foil Planned Heist
Police in Maharashtra's Beed district apprehended five gang members, confiscating weapons and a car worth Rs 4 lakh. The suspects, caught early Saturday, were allegedly planning a robbery. After being stopped, they were found in possession of weapons. They are now in police custody.
Early Saturday morning, police in Maharashtra's Beed district successfully apprehended five members of a gang allegedly plotting a robbery. The arrests took place on the Kallamb-Ambajogai road in Kaij tehsil, where a routine patrol led to the interception of the suspects' vehicle.
The vehicle, stopped around 3:30 am, was found to contain several weapons, including a sword and a sickle. The arrested individuals were identified as Mahadev Dashrath Kale, Ritesh Machhindra Kale, Suresh Nana Shinde, Ramesh Ratan Pawar, and a minor, all hailing from the Dharashiv district.
Authorities have charged the suspects at Yusufwadgaon police station, and they have been placed in police custody for four days following a court order. This swift action by law enforcement may have thwarted an impending crime.
