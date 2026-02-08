Supreme Court to Hear Plea of Ex-BJP Leader in Unnao Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court is poised to consider a plea by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, seeking bail in connection with the custodial death case involving the father of the Unnao rape survivor.

Previously, the Delhi High Court declined to suspend Sengar's 10-year sentence, attributing trial delays partly to his continuous legal filings. Back in March 2020, a trial court imposed the sentence, underscoring the gravity of eliminating the family's sole provider, although Sengar was not found guilty of murder.

Pending in the high court are Sengar's appeals against his life sentence for rape handed down in December 2019, and the culpable homicide case. Although his sentence was momentarily suspended by the high court in late 2025, the Supreme Court stayed this suspension within days.

