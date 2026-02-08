Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry reported on Sunday the successful capture of two settlements, Hlushkivka in the eastern Kharkiv region and Sydorivka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, as communicated through Russian news agencies.

The advance is part of ongoing military operations by Russian forces in Ukraine, underscoring the continued hostilities in the region.

While this report marks a significant development, it has not yet been independently verified by Reuters, leaving room for further investigation and clarity.

