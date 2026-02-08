UK's Ofcom Revokes Broadcast Licences of Indian-Focused MATV Amid Political Concerns
Ofcom has revoked MATV's broadcast licences in the UK due to regulatory breaches. The agency found Middlesex Broadcasting Corporation Limited, the licence-holder, failed to maintain editorial control. The decision is contested by MATV, which claims the move is politically motivated due to affiliations with a political entity.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK media regulator, Ofcom, has revoked broadcast licences for MATV, a channel providing Indian diaspora-focused content, effective immediately. This follows a probe initiated last August, revealing Middlesex Broadcasting Corporation Limited (MBCL) lacked editorial control over MATV's programming.
While MATV National broadcast various Indian languages, its counterpart, MATV Music, remained inactive. Ofcom's statement highlighted the legal obligation for broadcasters to maintain control over their services. Allegations of political affiliation are noted, linking MBCL's contact with the Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) UK.
Efforts by MATV to reconfigure its leadership to comply with regulations are yet to be formally recognized. MATV claims the decision is politically driven, arguing OFBJP is a social body, not a political entity. They plan to resolve issues with Ofcom to resume broadcasts.
ALSO READ
Indian diaspora is valuable partner in journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.
PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur Celebrates Indian Diaspora, Announces UPI Link and Thiruvalluvar Centre in Malaysia
A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Ibrahim Unite Indian Diaspora in Malaysia
FTSE 100 Seesawed Amid BoE Rate Decision and Political Concerns