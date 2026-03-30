Sikkim Sets Up LPG Control Rooms Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the Sikkim government has taken steps to regulate the distribution of LPG cylinders throughout the state. Control rooms have been established in all six districts, according to Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Devariya Bardhan, to ensure effective monitoring of LPG supply.

Due to supply concerns, domestic LPG distribution will adhere to a regulated schedule, with refills every 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. Priority in distributing commercial LPG will be given to hospitals and educational institutions. Additionally, the control rooms will function 24/7, equipped with helpline numbers to address public grievances promptly.

Officials have been instructed to thwart hoarding, black marketing, and panic buying. Complaints regarding LPG shortages, overpricing, or malpractice will be promptly addressed, with strict action promised against violators. This regulation system for LPG distribution will stay in place until further directives are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)