Left Menu

Sikkim Sets Up LPG Control Rooms Amid Geopolitical Concerns

The Sikkim government has established control rooms in all six districts to manage LPG cylinder distribution, prompted by geopolitical issues affecting availability. These rooms will operate continuously to oversee domestic and commercial LPG distribution, while addressing public concerns and preventing malpractice, until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:58 IST
Sikkim Sets Up LPG Control Rooms Amid Geopolitical Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the Sikkim government has taken steps to regulate the distribution of LPG cylinders throughout the state. Control rooms have been established in all six districts, according to Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Devariya Bardhan, to ensure effective monitoring of LPG supply.

Due to supply concerns, domestic LPG distribution will adhere to a regulated schedule, with refills every 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. Priority in distributing commercial LPG will be given to hospitals and educational institutions. Additionally, the control rooms will function 24/7, equipped with helpline numbers to address public grievances promptly.

Officials have been instructed to thwart hoarding, black marketing, and panic buying. Complaints regarding LPG shortages, overpricing, or malpractice will be promptly addressed, with strict action promised against violators. This regulation system for LPG distribution will stay in place until further directives are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

 India
2
Illegal Trade: Beauty Products from Pakistan Seized

Illegal Trade: Beauty Products from Pakistan Seized

 India
3
Empowering Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Envisions a Woman Chief Minister

Empowering Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Envisions a Woman Chief Minister

 India
4
Prison Scandal: Video Call Harassment Sparks Outrage

Prison Scandal: Video Call Harassment Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026