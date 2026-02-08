Left Menu

2027 Census in Haryana: Digital Revolution in Data Collection

The Haryana government is gearing up for the Census of India 2027, issuing fresh guidelines for a digital houselisting census starting May 2026. The process involves detailed data collection on household features, amenities, and digital connectivity to prepare for a fully digital population enumeration.

Updated: 08-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:23 IST
The Haryana government has unveiled guidelines for the upcoming 2027 Census, making it the state's first fully digital data collection drive. Set to begin in May 2026, the houselisting phase will gather detailed information on the properties and amenities of households.

Officials will collect data on property features such as building and household numbers, materials used in construction, and ownership status. This phase will form the groundwork for the population enumeration of Census 2027.

Additional data on household assets, connectivity, and amenities—including water, sanitation, and transport—will be gathered. The initiative underscores Haryana's commitment to embracing digital transformation in census tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

