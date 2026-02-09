Media Mogul's Sentence Spurs Controversy

Amidst international scrutiny, the head of Hong Kong police's National Security Department addressed the sentencing of media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The department's chief, Steve Li, asserted that the 20-year sentence imposed on Lai for national security violations was justified.

Lai faced two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, alongside an additional charge for publishing seditious materials. During a press conference, Li described the claims about Lai's deteriorating health as exaggerated.

As international eyes remain fixed on Hong Kong, the case highlights ongoing tensions and the significant impact on media and political landscapes in the region.

