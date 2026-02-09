Left Menu

Media Mogul's Sentence Spurs Controversy

Hong Kong police's National Security Department's Steve Li declared Jimmy Lai's 20-year sentence for national security violations as appropriate, dismissing concerns about Lai's health. Lai was convicted of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials.

09-02-2026
Amidst international scrutiny, the head of Hong Kong police's National Security Department addressed the sentencing of media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The department's chief, Steve Li, asserted that the 20-year sentence imposed on Lai for national security violations was justified.

Lai faced two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, alongside an additional charge for publishing seditious materials. During a press conference, Li described the claims about Lai's deteriorating health as exaggerated.

As international eyes remain fixed on Hong Kong, the case highlights ongoing tensions and the significant impact on media and political landscapes in the region.

