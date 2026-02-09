Govt Invests $27.8m to Expand Hill Country Erosion Programme

Left Menu

Updated: 09-02-2026 12:04 IST
By reducing the impacts of heavy rainfall and storm events – which scientific analysis shows are increasing in frequency and intensity – the programme strengthens rural economies and ecosystem health. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is boosting efforts to safeguard New Zealand’s productive land and rural communities from severe weather and long-term degradation by committing $27.8 million to erosion control initiatives through the revamped Hill Country Erosion Programme (HCEP).

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay confirmed today that funding applications are now open for councils nationwide to submit proposals for innovative projects to be delivered between 2027 and 2031.

“This funding will help communities prepare for future storms, protect soil health, and reduce the economic and environmental impacts of erosion,” Mr McClay said. “By investing in proven and forward-looking approaches, we’re supporting farmers and growers to secure their land and livelihoods.”

Strategic Funding to Scale Proven Solutions

The latest funding round builds on the existing programme, which Cabinet first established in 2007 to tackle erosion in vulnerable hill country regions. Under the current cycle (2023–2027), Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is investing $25.2 million, complemented by $87 million in cash and in-kind contributions from 14 partner regional councils and landowners.

These contributions reflect strong local support and help deliver regionally tailored erosion control programmes, including:

  • Targeted treatment of erosion-prone land

  • Farm-scale erosion control planning with landowners

  • Regional capability building and expert support

Delivering Tangible Benefits for Rural Communities

Erosion control projects supported through HCEP have demonstrably reduced soil loss and downstream sedimentation, improving:

  • Agricultural productivity

  • Water quality

  • Infrastructure resilience

  • Long-term land value

By reducing the impacts of heavy rainfall and storm events – which scientific analysis shows are increasing in frequency and intensity – the programme strengthens rural economies and ecosystem health.

What’s New in the 2027–2031 Funding Round

This next investment cycle prioritises innovation and data-driven approaches:

  • Use of advanced modelling to identify high-risk landscapes

  • Emerging land management technologies and plant species for erosion mitigation

  • Enhanced monitoring and evaluation frameworks to measure long-term outcomes

Councils and partner organisations are encouraged to propose projects that leverage new science and regional collaboration to maximise impact.

How to Apply

Funding applications opened today. Councils are invited to submit proposals for eligible projects. Detailed information on the programme and the application process is available on the Ministry for Primary Industries website:https://www.mpi.govt.nz/forestry/funding-tree-planting-research/hill-country-erosion-programme

For media inquiries, contact: Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

 

