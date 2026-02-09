The Heavy Sentence that Echoed Globally: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Verdict

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, known for his outspoken criticism against the Chinese government, was handed a 20-year prison sentence in Hong Kong. This high-profile ruling marks the largest national security case under Beijing's influence and has garnered international condemnation over concerns about press freedom in the region.

Reacting to the verdict, figures from around the globe have spoken out. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed worry over Lai's well-being, urging Hong Kong to release him on humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee defended the harsh sentence, labeling Lai's actions as 'heinous.'

Further criticism came from U.S. Senator Rick Scott, who referred to the verdict as unjust, highlighting it as a repercussion of Lai's resistance to pro-Beijing propaganda. Human rights groups and media freedom advocates echoed the sentiment, calling for international action to address the erosions of press freedoms in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)