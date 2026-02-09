Policeman's Verbal Tirade Against Migrant Worker Caught on Camera

In a viral incident, a video clip has surfaced showing a policeman verbally abusing a migrant worker at a roadside eatery in Kanchikoil, prompting outrage. The officer, reportedly angry and aggressive, allegedly slapped the worker, though this was not captured in the footage.

The incident, which took place on February 8, saw the policeman questioning the worker in an intimidating manner about his origin. A verbal altercation ensued when the worker was asked why the shop was still open past 10 PM. The officer demanded the closure of the eatery and reportedly used expletives against the worker.

After the video's release, the authorities moved swiftly to transfer the policeman involved to the Armed Reserve pending an inquiry. Meanwhile, the worker highlighted the actions to the officer, pointing at the CCTV camera capturing the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)