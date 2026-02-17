Raisen Tragedy: Forest Official and Worker Injured in Shooting Incident

A forest official and a woman worker sustained critical injuries on Tuesday during a violent confrontation with a former forest department employee in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, driven by personal grievances, ultimately took his own life following the attack.

The incident took place at the Amravad Nursery on Sagar Road, roughly 10 kilometers from the district headquarters. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratibha Sharma identified the perpetrator as Gudda Lodhi, 55, who previously worked at the nursery. Lodhi's conflict with Deputy Ranger Rakesh Sharma, 50, led to the violent escalation.

Lodhi shot Sharma and a laborer, Savitri Bai, with an illegally owned country-made revolver. After the altercation, Lodhi committed suicide on the nursery premises. The injured were taken to the district hospital and later referred to Bhopal due to their critical condition. Authorities have seized the weapon and are investigating potential motives behind the attack, believed to stem from an old rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)