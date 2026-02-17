Left Menu

Raisen Tragedy: Forest Official and Worker Injured in Shooting Incident

A forest official and a worker were critically injured following a shooting by a former employee in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen. The incident, motivated by personal rivalry, ended with the assailant's suicide. Police continue to investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:05 IST
Raisen Tragedy: Forest Official and Worker Injured in Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A forest official and a woman worker sustained critical injuries on Tuesday during a violent confrontation with a former forest department employee in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, driven by personal grievances, ultimately took his own life following the attack.

The incident took place at the Amravad Nursery on Sagar Road, roughly 10 kilometers from the district headquarters. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratibha Sharma identified the perpetrator as Gudda Lodhi, 55, who previously worked at the nursery. Lodhi's conflict with Deputy Ranger Rakesh Sharma, 50, led to the violent escalation.

Lodhi shot Sharma and a laborer, Savitri Bai, with an illegally owned country-made revolver. After the altercation, Lodhi committed suicide on the nursery premises. The injured were taken to the district hospital and later referred to Bhopal due to their critical condition. Authorities have seized the weapon and are investigating potential motives behind the attack, believed to stem from an old rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India
3
Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

 India
4
Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026