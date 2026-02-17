Left Menu

Dramatic Daylight Incident: Advocate Rescues Self from Near Lynching

In Doranda, an incident involving an advocate and biker unfolded, captured in a viral video. The advocate, Manoj Tandon, claimed he was threatened by a mob after a minor collision with the biker. The situation was resolved, but not before raising concerns about public safety.

Ranchi | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:20 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded in Doranda, where a man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car in broad daylight, sparking widespread attention after being caught on video. The incident, described as tense by witnesses, occurred near Rajendra Chowk and is under investigation.

The event involved Manoj Tandon, an advocate of the Jharkhand High Court, who stated that a biker unexpectedly appeared in his car's path, leading to a collision. Tandon maintained his innocence, explaining that he was later harassed by a crowd and forced to flee to avoid violence.

The matter was eventually resolved between the parties, but it raised significant concerns about law and order. Officials have taken cognisance, and the authorities assure a thorough investigation. The incident underscores the dangers both drivers and pedestrians may face in bustling urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

