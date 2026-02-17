Dramatic Daylight Incident: Advocate Rescues Self from Near Lynching

A dramatic incident unfolded in Doranda, where a man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car in broad daylight, sparking widespread attention after being caught on video. The incident, described as tense by witnesses, occurred near Rajendra Chowk and is under investigation.

The event involved Manoj Tandon, an advocate of the Jharkhand High Court, who stated that a biker unexpectedly appeared in his car's path, leading to a collision. Tandon maintained his innocence, explaining that he was later harassed by a crowd and forced to flee to avoid violence.

The matter was eventually resolved between the parties, but it raised significant concerns about law and order. Officials have taken cognisance, and the authorities assure a thorough investigation. The incident underscores the dangers both drivers and pedestrians may face in bustling urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)