Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Australia

On Monday, thousands across Australia raised their voices in protest against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Herzog's multi-city tour aims to support Australia's Jewish community after last year's tragic mass shooting.

The visit, however, has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Palestine groups, leading to widespread protests in cities like Sydney, where activists accused Herzog of complicity in Gaza's civilian casualties.

Security was tight, with a significant police presence and several arrests as protesters clashed with law enforcement. Meanwhile, Herzog attended a somber commemoration for the victims of the Bondi attack, seeking to honor lives lost and advocate for democratic values shared by both nations.

