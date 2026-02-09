Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Australia
Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia has sparked protests from pro-Palestine groups, opposing his stance on Gaza. Thousands gathered in Australian cities, while Herzog attended a commemoration for the victims of a deadly shooting. Authorities enforced strict measures to manage the protests.
On Monday, thousands across Australia raised their voices in protest against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Herzog's multi-city tour aims to support Australia's Jewish community after last year's tragic mass shooting.
The visit, however, has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Palestine groups, leading to widespread protests in cities like Sydney, where activists accused Herzog of complicity in Gaza's civilian casualties.
Security was tight, with a significant police presence and several arrests as protesters clashed with law enforcement. Meanwhile, Herzog attended a somber commemoration for the victims of the Bondi attack, seeking to honor lives lost and advocate for democratic values shared by both nations.
