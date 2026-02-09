Key TTP Commander Neutralized in Pakistan Security Operation

In a significant security operation, Pakistani forces have successfully neutralized a senior commander affiliated with the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Identified as Maulana Younis, or 'Billa,' the commander was linked to numerous terrorist operations, primarily targeting law enforcement agencies and civilians in the region. This decisive action took place in the Bargi area of the Lakki Marwat district, which has been a hotspot for militant activity.

The operation forms a part of broader efforts to clamp down on militancy and restore peace and order in the district, as noted by local law enforcement authorities. The deceased was a prominent figure in planning and executing attacks under the banner of the banned group Fitna al-Khawarij.

