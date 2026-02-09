Left Menu

Key TTP Commander Neutralized in Pakistan Security Operation

A senior commander of the outlawed militant group TTP, Maulana Younis, alias 'Billa,' was killed by security forces in Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district. Younis was involved in numerous terrorist activities, targeting law enforcement and civilians. The operation aims to suppress militancy and maintain law and order.

Peshawar | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:32 IST
  Pakistan

In a significant security operation, Pakistani forces have successfully neutralized a senior commander affiliated with the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Identified as Maulana Younis, or 'Billa,' the commander was linked to numerous terrorist operations, primarily targeting law enforcement agencies and civilians in the region. This decisive action took place in the Bargi area of the Lakki Marwat district, which has been a hotspot for militant activity.

The operation forms a part of broader efforts to clamp down on militancy and restore peace and order in the district, as noted by local law enforcement authorities. The deceased was a prominent figure in planning and executing attacks under the banner of the banned group Fitna al-Khawarij.

(With inputs from agencies.)

