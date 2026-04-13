Militants Attack Polio Vaccination Team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least four police officers sustained injuries when unidentified militants fired upon a police unit in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. The officers were protecting a polio vaccination team in Chapri Waziran, located in the Thall police jurisdiction of Hangu district.

The incident led to immediate medical evacuation of the wounded personnel, including the Additional Station House Officer of Thall, to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police stated that three of the injured are affiliated with the Police Training College in Hangu.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the assault, calling it a 'cowardly act'. He demanded a report from the Inspector General of Police and emphasized the province's unity against terrorism, ensuring that attacks would not weaken their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)